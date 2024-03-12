In-House Lawyers See Class Action Costs Continue to Rise, an...

News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily checks in with D. Matthew Allen of Carlton Fields, co-director of the firm's survey about class action activity. This year the firm found that total spending on class actions by large companies in the U.S. reached $3.9 billion and projects that next year it will be $4.2 billion. "Survey participants report increased spending has three drivers: more companies are facing class actions, the claims are increasingly complex, and the amounts sought are larger," he said.

