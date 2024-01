News From Law.com

The headwinds that depressed M&A activity in 2023 appear to be easing, Morrison & Foerster says in a new report, setting the stage for what the firm projects will be a more robust year for deal-making. Fueling that optimism was an upturn in activity in the fourth quarter, during which five of the year's 10 biggest deals were announced, and deals valued above $2 billion reached their highest level since the the second quarter of 2022.

Legal Services

January 09, 2024, 12:08 PM

nature of claim: /