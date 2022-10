News From Law.com

A new survey of hundreds of in-house lawyers suggests that an alarming number of corporate counsel are stressed, burned out and looking to leave legal departments. On-demand legal talent company Axiom hired market research consultancy Wakefield Research in Arlington, Virginia, to carry out the study, which is based on online survey responses from 300 U.S.-based in-house counsel from May 23 to June 3.

October 12, 2022, 9:00 AM