A New Jersey attorney, who was general counsel to a healthcare startup, claims in a lawsuit that she was falsely accused of misappropriating company funds. Teresia Bost says in her suit that 54gene, the Washington, D.C., company where she worked, had a hostile work environment with "telephonic rampages" and "screeching temper tantrums" by Tobi Oke, a partner in a venture capital fund that bankrolled the operation.

July 20, 2023, 4:09 PM

