In-House Impact Award: Rachel George | Law.com Radar

Rachel George, executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary, chief compliance officer and corporate affairs officer at Aaron's Co. Inc., was honored for weathering challenges that include the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and disrupting shifts in the workforce. "Despite these unique challenges, she has played a critical part in establishing Aaron's as a NYSE-listed, standalone public company, restructuring the corporate headquarters team and units across the enterprise, streamlining costs and improving efficiencies," according to her nominator essay.
June 15, 2023, 12:46 PM