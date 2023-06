News From Law.com

Legal departments are frustrated that outside counsel are not more business-savvy, a shortcoming that's helping drive the trend to move more work in-house, according to a Thomson Reuters report. While in-house leaders continue to rely heavily on outside law firms for their specialized expertise and knowledge of regulations, many GCs say their own teams have a better understanding of the actual business implications of legal matters, the report found.

June 22, 2023, 6:44 AM

