Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Miles & Stockbridge on Monday removed a lawsuit against Truist Bank and Evolve Bank and Trust to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Andrea D. Smith on behalf of In Home Medical Supplies LLC. The complaint alleges that the defendants failed to investigate a fraud scheme targeting the plaintiff and that the defendant failed to reimburse the plaintiff for funds lost to fraud. The case is 8:23-cv-01018, In Home Medical Supplies LLC v. Truist Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 17, 2023, 11:50 AM

Plaintiffs

In Home Medical Supplies LLC

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Andrea D Smith LLC

defendants

Truist Bank

Evolve Bank and Trust

defendant counsels

Miles & Stockbridge

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract