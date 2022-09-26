In Homage to Deceased Colleague, Judges Footnote Highlights ...

News From Law.com

In paying homage to a deceased colleague, federal appellate Judge Guido Calabresi drew attention Monday to how jurists can persuade their panel members' through questioning at oral arguments. Calabresi, dissenting to a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upholding qualified immunity for police officers, said his view of the case was influenced by Judge Robert Katzmann's questions at oral arguments prior to the jurist's passing last June.

Connecticut

September 26, 2022, 4:55 PM