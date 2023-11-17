In Hail Mary Pass, Uber Petitions to Overturn Coordination o...

Breaking News From Law.com

In an extraordinarily rare move, Uber has filed a petition for writ of mandamus before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to overturn last month's order by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation coordinating what could end up being thousands of sexual assault cases against the San Francisco-based rideshare firm. The Nov. 10 petition challenges the JPML's Oct. 4 order transferring the cases to U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, of the Northern District of California.

November 17, 2023, 1:59 PM

