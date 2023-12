News From Law.com

A push by Georgia Republicans to maintain their congressional majority is likely to come down to a decades-old legal question that has never been settled by the U.S. Supreme Court—does federal law protect voting districts where a coalition of nonwhite voters hold sway? The question was a key part of debate Monday as a Senate committee voted 7-4 along party lines to advance the proposed congressional map. It could be debated Tuesday before the full state Senate.

December 04, 2023, 2:49 PM

