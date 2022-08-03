In Game-Changing Win for Plaintiffs, Bankruptcy Judge Greenl...

Breaking News From Law.com

In a game-changing win for plaintiffs lawyers suing over combat earplugs, a bankruptcy ruled on Friday that lawsuits could go forward against 3M. Chief Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey Graham denied subsidiary Aearo Technologies' motion for a preliminary injunction extending the automatic stay from its Chapter 11 case to include 3M. Lawyers for the claimants called the ruling a "tremendous victory," while 3M said it would appeal, stating that further earplug trials would "benefit no one."

