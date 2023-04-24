In First Bellwether Trial, San Francisco School District Say...

Breaking News From Law.com

The first bellwether trial in the multidistrict litigation over Juul electronic cigarettes opened on Monday, with the San Francisco Unified School District accusing Altria, which owns a 35% stake in Juul, of creating the vaping crisis in its schools. Tom Cartmell, a lawyer for the school district, said Altria's investment created a rise in Juul sales. But Altria attorney Beth Wilkinson disputed the timeline and science in the case, insisting that Juul provided a safer alternative to tobacco cigarettes.

April 24, 2023, 4:58 PM

