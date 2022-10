News From Law.com

Southern District of New York Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain allowed a trustee in the bankruptcy for upstate New York grocery store chain Tops Market to proceed with a lawsuit alleging that Morgan Stanley, which had a controlling stake in Tops from 2007 to 2013, and other investors pushed Tops into Chapter 11 proceedings by paying themselves more than $375 million in stock dividends while neglecting to address the chain's unfunded pension liabilities.

New York

October 20, 2022, 9:34 AM