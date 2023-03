News From Law.com

In a slip-and-fall case, the defendants challenged liability claims and the cause of the plaintiffs injuries to his neck and back due to prior pain. But Connecticut attorney Andrew Buchetto of Carter Mario was able to secure a $125,000 settlement for his client. The plaintiff, Thomas Fleming, left Work 'N Gear in Bristol and slipped and fell on ice on the walkway, the complaint said.

Connecticut

March 22, 2023, 3:59 PM

nature of claim: /