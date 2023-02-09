In Election Subpoena Dispute, Judges Split on When Court Sho...

News From Law.com

A divided Commonwealth Court panel has declined to intervene in an interbranch dispute over enforcing a Pennsylvania Senate committee's election-review subpoenas. Neither the Pennsylvania Senate intergovernmental operations committee nor the parties fighting the subpoena emerged victorious, with the court dismissing petitions from both sides. "What the court seems to be doing is saying that this is a dispute between the executive branch and the legislative branch," said Dentons' Clifford Levine, who represents the Senate Democratic Caucus.

Pennsylvania

February 09, 2023, 4:05 PM