In Effort to Boost Efficiency, New Rule for NYs Commercial D...

News From Law.com

In an effort to enhance the "utility" and "efficiency" of all responsive pleadings, the state court system has instituted a new rule for Commercial Divisions statewide that requires lawyers to copy in, or "interlineate," each specific allegation to which they're responding. The amendment to Rule 6 of the state's Rules of Practice for the Commercial Division was signed by state Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks on Wednesday. It creates a mandatory rule that takes effect Sept. 12 and will be followed by all practitioners in the state's 11 trial-level Commercial Divisions, according to Jonathan Lupkin, a Commercial Division Advisory Council member who first proposed the rule change late last year or in January.

New York

August 22, 2022, 4:32 PM