In Effort to Boost Efficiency, New Rule for NYs Commercial D...

In an effort to enhance the "utility" and "efficiency" of all responsive pleadings, the state court system has instituted a new rule for Commercial Divisions statewide that requires lawyers to copy in, or "interlineate," each specific allegation to which they're responding. The amendment to Rule 6 of the state's Rules of Practice for the Commercial Division was signed by state Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks on Wednesday. It creates a mandatory rule that takes effect Sept. 12 and will be followed by all practitioners in the state's 11 trial-level Commercial Divisions, according to Jonathan Lupkin, a Commercial Division Advisory Council member who first proposed the rule change late last year or in January.

New York

August 22, 2022, 4:32 PM