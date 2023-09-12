In Eastman Trial, Berkeley Laws John Yoo Backs Disputed Elec...

News From Law.com

Berkeley Law Professor John Yoo told a California State Bar Court on Tuesday that John Eastman's theory that a vice president has the authority to reject electoral votes is constitutionally valid. Yoo, appearing as a key witness for Eastman in his disbarment trial, told the court that while the 12th Amendment "is ambiguous" about the vice president's electoral-counting role and "there's no definitive answer," such authority "is the better reading of the constitutional text."

California

September 12, 2023, 10:12 PM

nature of claim: /