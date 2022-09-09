In Divorce Case Spawning Some 26 Appeals, Florida Appeals Co...

News From Law.com

A Florida appeals court has reversed a trial judge's decision to award a former husband $226,449 in attorney fees as part of a marriage dissolution that has spawned at least 26 appellate cases, writing that the judge did not allow the former wife to properly challenge the husband's entitlement to the fees. The Fourth District Court of Appeal in West Palm Beach has also ruled, while pointing to an earlier order it handed down during an earlier-iteration appeal, that the former wife must be given a hearing to determine whether she herself is entitled to attorney fees in the bitterly fought divorce case.

Florida

September 09, 2022, 12:06 PM