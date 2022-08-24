In Divided Opinion, 6th Circ. Rejects Michigan Officers Qual...

News From Law.com

A divided federal appeals panel has ruled against two Michigan police officers who sought summary-judgment dismissal based on qualified-immunity grounds, after they were sued for allegedly using excessive force against a man who was punched, kneed and had his wrist broken during a traffic stop. In rejecting the arguments of the Walker City, Michigan, officers, a majority panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit wrote that it "must accept the district court's factual conclusion that a reasonable juror could conclude that no reasonable officer would perceive [the man] as resisting arrest or refusing to comply."

Michigan

August 24, 2022, 1:37 PM