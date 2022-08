News From Law.com

A federal appellate judge admonished the New York Attorney General's Office over its defense of a conviction won by prosecutors in a 2009 rape case, calling the state's position "sinister abuse" and "disreputable." Judge Dennis Jacobs, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, said the majority should have allowed inmate Terrence Sandy McCray's challenge to his detention to move forward.

New York

August 18, 2022, 8:49 PM