In Deposition, Fox Legal Chief Says He Allowed the Possibili...

News From Law.com

Viet Dinh, chief legal and policy officer Fox Corp., said he was "skeptical" of allegations that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged by two voting companies, but didn't dismiss them, according to his deposition made public Tuesday night. Under questioning from Dominion attorney Stephen Shackelford, Dinh said he "allowed room for the allegations to be shown" that Dominion's software and algorithms had manipulated vote counts, at least from November through mid-December, when the election results were certified.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 08, 2023, 5:51 AM