In-Demand Midlevels Cant Escape Big Laws Bad Partner Problem...

Last year, as law firms flashed six-figure signing bonuses in front of midlevel associates who suddenly found themselves with more leverage than any of their predecessors, many failed to address problematic partners who effectively ruined associates' professional and personal lives. That's according to a recent American Lawyer survey of 4,000 midlevel associates, which included almost 200 responses from associates who said they were being bullied, demeaned, overworked or ignored by their managers.

August 31, 2022, 4:08 PM