U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Wednesday pressed lawyers to meet a consensus in a closely-watched case between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Covington & Burling that has been viewed as a bellwether for the limits of attorney-client privilege. The SEC, in a subpoena, has requested that Covington turn over the names of nearly 300 clients whose information is reported to have been compromised in a 2020 Chinese state-sponsored cyberattack.

May 10, 2023, 12:13 PM

