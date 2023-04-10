In Competitive Hiring Market, Baker Botts Hires First-Ever C...

News From Law.com

Baker Botts has expanded its C-suite ranks by hiring a veteran recruiter as its first-ever chief recruiting officer, who is tasked with working with senior firm leaders to design a strategic recruiting plan, and to execute on recruiting and integrating lateral hires across the firm.Dani Barnard, who was chief recruiting officer at Polsinelli and spent nearly 10 years at the firm, joined Am Law 100 firm Baker Botts on Monday. She is based in Washington, D.C.

