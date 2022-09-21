In Clash Between Two Law Firms, Pa. Court Orders Review of A...

News From Law.com

An ongoing feud between Lamb McErlane and a small Bryn Mawr law firm escalated on Wednesday after state appellate judges ordered a discovery dispute centered around attorney-client privilege to return to the trial court. The Superior Court on Wednesday remanded Roman J. Koropey Ltd.'s lawsuit against Lamb McErlane and its partner Vasilios Kalogredis to the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas. And the judges entered instructions to the county court to specifically revisit whether certain correspondences are protected by attorney-client privilege.

September 21, 2022, 7:24 PM