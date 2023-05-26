In Chicago, Larger Law Firms Were Up and Smaller Firms Slowe...

News From Law.com

Chicago is home to some of the highest-grossing law firms in the world that easily outpace their peers in the Am Law 100, but there's plenty of disparity in the market too. Just look at Big Law performance last year in the city. While the largest Chicago-founded law firms grew revenue and profits faster than their peers in the Am Law 100, some Second Hundred firms from the Windy City tended to see slower results than the industry, with less revenue growth and steeper profit declines than most others in that segment.

