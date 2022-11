News From Law.com

The New York Court of Appeals on Thursday unanimously held that a Queens prosecutor wasn't obligated to instruct a grand jury on exculpatory defenses in the 2018 case of a man who struck a small dog with a broken broomstick, blinding her in an eye, fracturing her cheekbone, in a dispute over $20 with the pet owner's relative.

New York

November 17, 2022, 11:04 AM