In Case of First Impression, Baker Botts Gets Dismissal in M...

The international Baker Botts firm, in a case of first impression, obtained a dismissal for a chemical storage company faced with mass tort litigation for a toxic chemicals spill in the Houston Ship Channel.The client, Intercontinental Terminals Co., faced 57 lawsuits from other users of the ship channel after a 2019 fire at its Deer Park storage tank facility led to the discharge of up to 523,000 barrels of a mixture of firefighting aqueous film forming foams, petrochemical products and firewater.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 02, 2022, 2:28 PM