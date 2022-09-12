In Boasting Wins Online, Sometimes Modesty Is the Best Polic...

News From Law.com

Lawyers' online presence can provide an avenue to share knowledge, opinions, experiences, and news. Whether to build a reputation in the community or expand the firm's brand recognition, many lawyers publish their accomplishments on social media, in a blog and/or on the firm's website. Even though touting one's accomplishments is fairly commonplace, lawyers are well served by considering their unique ethical obligations, which typically continue beyond the resolution of the legal matter in question.

California

September 12, 2022, 12:04 PM