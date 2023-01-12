In Big Law Moves, Holland & Knight, Akerman, Add Kirkland Pa...

News From Law.com

In Big Law moves in Texas, two Kirkland & Ellis partners in Texas have moved to new firms -- financial services partner Arthur Lotz to Holland & Knight in Dallas, and M&A and private equity partner David Thompson to Akerman in Houston.The partner departures from Kirkland, the highest-grossing U.S. firm in 2022, come at the time of year when lawyer moves are not unusual, and in a Texas hiring market that's been active in the first two weeks of the year.Lotz moved to Holland & Knight on Monday, while Thompson joined Akerman earlier in the month.

Energy

January 12, 2023, 4:36 PM