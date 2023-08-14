In Big Law, Flexibility Is A Word For All Seasons | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

Even as law firms are marching toward a "new normal" in office attendance that looks like the old one, Big Law firms of all kinds are still framing their office work arrangments as "flexible." Analysts say while there's probably no bright-line definition of the word in this context, it could also be an effort by firms to appeal to the broad range of workers under their mast, capturing as many of the benefits as possible while still seizing on momentum for more office time.

Legal Services

August 14, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /