In Big Deal Move, Baker Botts Promotes 3 Women Partners to D...

Three of the five departments at Baker Botts are now led by women partners—two in Dallas and one in Washington, D.C.—in a management shift as Houston litigator Danny David settles into his new role as managing partner of the Am Law 100 firm. Christa Brown-Sanford of Dallas is now chair of the intellectual property department, Samantha Crispin of Dallas chairs the corporate department, while Bridget Moore of Washington, D.C., chairs the litigation department. Each had been a co-chair of those departments.

August 14, 2023, 11:54 AM

