As law firms continue trying to catch some of the work stemming from the ongoing wealth migration into Florida, trusts and estates continues being one of the most desired growth targets for many firms across the state. Firms with strong Florida roots have grown their probate and trust practices more than outsiders since 2022, according to data from Law.com Compass. Florida-focused Gunster added more lawyers in the space than any other firm.

September 13, 2024, 6:04 PM