In Battle for Billable Hours, Not Coming in Will Cost Some A...

As billable hours dry up in certain practices—forcing associates to jockey for work in order to avoid being laid off—several Big Law partners surveyed anonymously said they had no problem abandoning associates who they felt deserted the firm by pushing back on returning to the office."Frankly, I do not give assignments to associates and junior partners who are not in the office at least 3 days a week although most of my colleagues are now working 4 days a week. I also will not support associates seeking partnership if they have abandoned the office," said one Am Law 100 practice leader.

May 30, 2023, 5:00 AM

