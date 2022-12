News From Law.com

During oral argument over a bill that could establish, among other things, that no constitutional right to abortion exists in Pennsylvania, at least one judge on the en banc Commonwealth Court panel appeared ready to throw out the petitioner's challenge. Seconds into arguments for petitioners Gov. Tom Wolf and acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman, Judge Patricia McCullough launched into questions about whether the challenge could be brought at all.

Pennsylvania

December 14, 2022, 2:25 PM