In Applying U.S. Supreme Courts Bruen Ruling, Appellate Divi...

News From Law.com

In what appears to be one of the first applications of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Bruen decision by New York's Appellate Division, an appeals panel has reversed a judge's decision to approve the revoking of a worker's business carry handgun license. The opinion from the Appellate Division, First Department court remands the renewal application of petitioner John Callahan for the handgun license back to the New York City Police Department. In his Article 78 petition lodged in 2020, Callahan had complained that an NYPD inspector had "effectively revok[ed]" his business carry handgun license by requiring him to demonstrate that he "(a) carried cash, and (b) had a reasonable fear that he was in 'extraordinary personal danger,' which (c) distinguished his safety from that of others similarly situated."

New York

September 08, 2022, 5:43 PM