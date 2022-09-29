In Apple Settlement, 9th Circuit Ratchets Up Fight Over Ince...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit vacated a $350 million class action settlement with Apple over throttling iPhones but upheld an increasingly controversial element of class actions: incentive awards. The ruling is the latest appeals court decision to break with the Eleventh Circuit, which banned incentive awards two years ago based on a pair of U.S. Supreme Court decisions in the 1800s. A Supreme Court petition over the circuit split is expected next month.

Cybersecurity

September 29, 2022, 4:57 PM