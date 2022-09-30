In Apparent First, Court Cites SCOTUS Arbitration Precedent ...

News From Law.com

The Second District Court of Appeal on Friday ordered a healthcare worker to arbitrate her employment claims, marking what attorneys believe is the first time a California appellate court has cited the U.S. Supreme Court's Viking River Cruises opinion to compel arbitration. The Los Angeles-based appellate panel said Jean Hensley's individual claims for worker misclassification against nursing jobs platform Medely must go to arbitration. The three justices also stayed the plaintiff's multi-employee Private Attorney General Act, or PAGA, suit pending the outcome of arbitration.

