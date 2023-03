News From Law.com

On the heels of layoffs in December, Cooley saw double-digit declines in net income and profits, though revenue inched up 1% to more than $2 billion in 2022. Net income fell 16.8% to $806 million, leading the firm's profit margin to dip nine percentage points. With more equity partners, the firm's profits per equity partner fell 19.6% to $3.27 million.

