Legal technology company 273 Ventures has introduced the Kelvin Legal Large Language Model (KL3M), the first generative AI LLMs built from scratch for commercial legal use, rather than fine-tuned from existing AI models, and trained on lawfully obtained, low-toxicity, copyright-friendly datasets.

AI & Automation

March 26, 2024, 8:54 PM

