In 3rd IP Firm Merger Announcement This Month, Rimon P.C. Ga...

It's been a busy month for law firm M&A involving intellectual property boutiques. The third announcement of such a deal in November alone sees "hybrid" law firm Rimon P.C. acquiring the six-partner IP practice of northern Virginia-based Davidson Berquist Jackson & Gowdey. The announcement follows news of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney's acquisition of IP firm RatnerPrestia, announced Nov. 14. And on Nov. 1, IP and technology law firms Maschoff Brennan and Mauriel Kapouytian Woods announced plans to join forces with the aim of expanding each firms' IP and litigation services nationwide. Both mergers are set to go into effect Jan. 1.

November 17, 2023, 11:36 AM

