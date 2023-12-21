In 2023, Pa. Firms Split Between Footprint Expansion and Red...

News From Law.com

The rise and popularity of hybrid working had firms across the AmLaw 200 reevaluating their real estate use and cost as attorneys continued to work from home throughout 2022 and 2023, with Pennsylvania-based firms ultimately split between increasing or decreasing their footprints throughout the year.While big names such as Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Fox Rothschild looked to shed spare space and the excess costs that come with it, smaller firms, including Barley Snyder and real estate boutique Nochumson P.C., chose to expand their footprints and get creative in using their extra space.

Legal Services

December 21, 2023, 2:52 PM

nature of claim: /