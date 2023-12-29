In 2023, Group Lateral Moves Proved Economy-Proof as Firms A...

News From Law.com

From Morgan, Lewis & Bockius absorbing Shearman & Sterling's entire Munich office to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison's raid on Kirkland & Ellis transactional partners, large group lateral acquisitions dominated headlines in the lawyer press this year. But despite the eye-catching headlines that group lateral moves produce, partner recruiters working alongside Am Law 100 firms say that for every group move, there are 20 that fall apart; economic conditions and specific circumstances have to be right to spark a group's exodus. As corporate transactions have fueled firms' double-digit profit rises in recent years, it's no wonder why those practices have produced highly sought after "star rainmakers."

