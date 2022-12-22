In 2022, Nonlegal Business Functions Kept Gaining Prominence...

News From Law.com

A bifurcation between legal and business acumen is playing out in law firms as the traditionally lawyer-led legal industry recognizes the need for MBAs to supplement the skills of J.D.s. The war for the non-legal business talent can be observed at the level of senior leadership as well as back-office administrative functions as facets of the corporate business structure have become increasingly central to a law firm's ability to operate in a competitive environment.

Legal Services

December 22, 2022, 9:30 AM