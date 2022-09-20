In 11th Circuit Filing, Trump Responds to DOJs Effort to Wit...

News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump told an appeals court a fight over documents he took from the White House after leaving office had "spiraled out of control" Tuesday. The filing, submitted in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta, claims the federal government has tried to "criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own presidential and personal records," and asks the court to deny the government's efforts to keep those documents in its possession.

Georgia

September 20, 2022, 4:03 PM