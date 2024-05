News From Law.com

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo has added Siegmund "Sige" Gutman, Proskauer Rose's life science patent practice chair, to its roster in Los Angeles. He's part of a two-partner, 10-attorney move that helps Mintz Levin bolster its life sciences presence in Los Angeles, Boston and New York, the firm said Monday.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 06, 2024, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /