News From Law.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals will pay New York, California and four other states more than $272 million in cash and a generic medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose, the states announced. The settlement in principle accounts for New Jersey-based Amneal's role in fueling the national epidemic of opioid addictions and overdoses, New York and California said in separate statements.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 03, 2024, 5:41 PM

nature of claim: /