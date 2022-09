Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at GableGotwals on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Security National Insurance, an AmTrust company, to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, for hailstorm damage claims, was filed by Fulmer Sill PLLC on behalf of Imtec Real Estate. The case is 5:22-cv-00807, Imtec Real Estate LLC v. Security National Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 13, 2022, 7:28 PM