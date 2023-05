News From Law.com

Judge Tracy A. Staab for the Washington Court of Appeals reversed Steven David Stotts' convictions for second degree identity theft and forgery, despite sufficient evidence to support the convictions, as the prosecutor had engaged in improper vouching by suggesting that "that law enforcement witnesses would not risk their careers by testifying untruthfully."

May 03, 2023, 3:35 PM

