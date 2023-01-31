New Suit - Class Action

Liberty Mutual Insurance was hit with an insurance class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The complaint was brought by Dovel & Luner and Romanucci & Blandin on behalf of business-owner policyholders who assert that Liberty Mutual profited unfairly from the COVID-19 pandemic by charging excessive premiums amid closures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00733, Impressions Restaurant & Banquet Hall Inc. v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 31, 2023, 8:50 PM